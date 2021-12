The Zimbabwe Republic Police is seeking for information which can lead to the arrest of three unknown self-proclaimed prophets with one of them only known as “Kiss”.

The trio are wanted in connection with the death of Zekela Muleya (72) at Donga Village, Binga on 03/12/21, after the suspects alleged that she was a witch.

They shaved the victim’s hair, cut her with a razor before administering unknown concoctions on the wounds and forcing her to drink the substances.

Zwnews