Renowned Zimbabwean social media influencer Shadaya Knight says when a man becomes a father to a daughter, they should show love and affection to their little princesses.

He says this is because fathers are the first man she will ever love, and how the father behaves and treat her will have a massive impact on how she views men.

“Show her a man provides, protects, solves problems, cares, sticks to his word and she will look for those qualities in the men who approach her

“Show her a man is a deadbeat, abusive, lazy, goes back on his word and she will find herself attracted and attached to bums later in life

“As a father you’re the template of what your daughter will expect a man to be like, be a good template

“Learn OR perish!!!,” He says.

