United Family International Church has delved into the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency saying people should put trust the new currency.

He made these remarks while addressing members of his church in a preaching sermon.

In a video Makandiwa said people say it doesn’t work then indeed it won’t work for them.

His sentiments comes at the time a number of people are not trusting the new currency.

Critics say because the authorities are not attending to the economic fundamentals then ZiG is not going to work.

Commenting on the matter, Global Political & Socio-Economic Commentator Cde Never Maswerasei says the country’s new currency ZiG can be the continent’s strongest currency provided certain measures are taken.

He says if the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) can shore up its gold reserves to between 35 and 50 tonnes and prevent siphoning by politicians through their criminal gangs inside the central bank, the Zimbabwe Gold currency can easily become one of the strongest & most stable currencies on the continent.

Cde Maswerasei who is based in Namibia says RBZ must ensure ZimGold is made available in Bureaux de Changes at all ports of entry and foreign banks in SADC in sufficient quantities for ready over the counter exchange with financial treaties to this effect signed between now and 30 April.

Zwnews