In a very depressing incident, the father of the late Shelton ‘Shellaz’ Chiduku who was recently shot dead for allegedly dating a business partner’s girlfriend in Gweru, has died.

Sekuru Chiduku died in Kwekwe yesterday after his efforts to seek police clearance for the memorial service of his late son had reportedly hit a snag.

A close family member told Zwnews that although Sekuru Chiduku had not been feeling well for some time now, the denial by police to grant him permission to hold the late Shelaz’s memorial service had ‘triggered’ the former’s demise.

“Earlier on Thursday, he visited Amaveni Police Station seeking permission to hold the memorial service for Shelaz but the police cited Covid-19 regulations and denied to grant him that permission. BP yavo yakabva yangokwira and he died,” said the source.

Mourners are gathered at House Number U50, Amaveni Township, in Kwekwe.

Shelaz was shot dead by Gweru car dealer, a one Peter Dube (35), who accused him of dating his second wife, Gamuchirai Mudungwe (30) of Ridgemont in Gweru.

Zwnews