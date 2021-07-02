A LECTURER at Kwekwe Polytechnic’s automotive department has succumbed to covid-19 complications, bringing the number of lecturers who have died from the virus at the institution within a month to two.

Lectures at the learning institution have since been suspended as covid-19 cases continue to spiral among students and members of staff.

Chairperson of the Kwekwe District Taskforce on Covid-19, Mr Vitalis Kwashira confirmed the development saying the tutor died on Thursday.

“I have received the news this morning. I am reliably told that he passed on at his home in Redcliff soon after he returned from Masvingo where he was marking students’ examinations. This is a sad development indeed,” said Mr Kwashira.

He said Kwekwe Poly has been closed and students who tested positive have been isolated at the institution.

“Those students who tested positive are on isolation on campus so they do not go back to the community were some of them stay as we might risk spreading the virus,’ he said.

The development comes as cases continue to rise in the mining town of Kwekwe which has since been declared a hotspot.

As at 2 July, Kwekwe had recorded 361 active cases, 30 deaths and 132 recoveries.

Official statistics show that only one vaccinated person in the 30 deaths, died from Covid-19 complications.

Kwekwe City is grappling with containing the virus as more cases have been recorded in mining companies, industries, Government institutions and companies among others.

state media