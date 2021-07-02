President Emmerson Mnangagwa who is in Zambia attending the state funeral for late former Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda has spoken highly of the late ex statesman.

In his eulogy, President Mnangagwa described the demise of Dr Kaunda as a tragedy for the whole SADC Region, adding Zimbabwe had declared 14 days of mourning in honour of the late departed.

He positioned late Dr Kaunda within a legion of Africa’s founding fathers, foremost Nyerere, Kenyatta, Sekou Toure Nasser and Kwame Nkrumah.

On a personal note, he paid tribute to the Zambian people for raising and educating him as a youth, describing Zambia as his second home.

He said Dr Kaunda moulded the Zimbabwean President to become the person he is, indeed the political animal he grew to become.

The Zimbabwean President recalled and paid tribute to late KK and Zambia for providing sanctuary to struggling peoples of Southern Africa.