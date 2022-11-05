Fatal Mukumbura Road Accident Kills Six

Nov 5, 2022 |

 Six people were yesterday killed after a haulage truck was involved in a fatal road accident along the Harare-Mukumbura Road, national police authorities have said. 

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the accident occurred on Monday evening at around 2000hrs.

In a statement that was posted on social media, police said:

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident that occurred at the 36km peg along the Harare–Mukumbura Road on 04/11/22 at around 2000 hours.

A motorist who was driving a haulage truck due north with four passengers aboard failed to negotiate a curve, veered off the road to the right, and ran over six pedestrians before the haulage truck overturned and landed on its roof.

As a result, six people, four pedestrians and two passengers died on the spot, while five others, including the driver, were injured.

The names of the victims will be released in due course”.
