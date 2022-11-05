Norton independent Member of Parliament (MP), Temba Mliswa says some legislators are bench warmers and cannot speak their minds in the House of Assembly for fear of being victimized by their parties.

He says the beauty of being independent is that one can speak their minds, thereby contributing to critical issues affecting the people they represent.

“Not to beat my own drum, I think independent MPs are the future. I operate free and liberated to say and debate as I see and feel. The party members cannot do the same. Thus the concerns of the people are not delivered at the end of the day,” he says.

Mliswa says at one point, he raised a Motion for debate in the National Assembly where he argued that no one should be recalled without a referendum and two thirds of the constituency agreeing, adding that few MPs supported the motion for fear of going against party positions.

“We can’t have a situation where an MP is removed at the whim of one person or party.

“It’s unfortunate that very few contributed to this motion for fear of victimisation in their parties. It’s shocking and frustrating that this clear and present danger wasn’t debated enough because the legislators were afraid!

“On the side of the politicians it is however disappointing that some of them are not up to scratch. They cannot even debate in Parliament or even make a maiden speech to thank the electorate. It’s a disappointment and betrayal of the people who elected them,” adds Mliswa.

Over the years, some MPs could find it hard to give their views in parliament, especially when they contradict their respective parties’ position.

However, according to Mliswa it is a blessing to be an independent MP.

Zwnews