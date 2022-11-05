In a very saddening incident, a one-year-six months old baby from Masvingo died after straying from his mother before drowning in a well while trying to get water to drink, police authorities have confirmed.

The deceased toddler has been identified as Trevor Chakadenga.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said Trevor died after he strayed from his mother Rudo Mhere (29) who was tilling a piece of land.

The incident happened on October 28, at Mutamba Village under Chief Marozva.

Police is now appealing to members of the public to cover unprotected water bodies to avoid loss of life.

Sources said that Trevor was playing in a field where his mother was preparing land for the Pfumvudza farming program near a hill. Trevor wandered off to the hill and drowned as he tried to drink water from a well.

