Tragedy struck in Harare’s central business district (CBD) as four lives are feared lost in a building collapse at the intersection of Chinhoyi Street and Bank Street, near Chicken Slice.

The incident unfolded on Saturday, plunging the city into mourning as the structure crumbled, leaving devastation in its wake.

Although an official statement from law enforcement is pending, there are grave concerns that four individuals may have tragically perished beneath the rubble.

The cause of the collapse remains elusive, with speculations swirling around the impact of heavy rains. However, authorities have refrained from confirming any specific details, leaving the identities of the victims and the extent of property damage undisclosed.

Images shared on social media by prominent figure King Solomon Zim depict a harrowing scene of chaos, with debris strewn across the street and bystanders scrambling to aid potential survivors trapped in the wreckage.

Furthermore, the photographs highlight two vehicles parked nearby, bearing the brunt of the falling bricks and roofing materials, serving as a stark reminder of the gravity of the situation.