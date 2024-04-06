Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has firmly denied any speculation regarding a potential bid for a third term in office.

Addressing reporters, Mnangagwa emphasized the commitment of his party, Zanu-PF, to democracy and adherence to the Constitution.

He stated, “There is not an iota of evidence where Zanu-PF or I, as President, has ever expressed the violation of our Constitution.”

Mnangagwa acknowledged the imaginative nature of Zimbabweans but affirmed that his administration remains dedicated to upholding constitutional principles.