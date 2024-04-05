Govt Clearly is Panicking, Get Rid of It: Zimbabweans react to New ZIG Money | Zw News Zimbabwe

Govt Clearly is Panicking, Get Rid of It: Zimbabweans react to New ZIG Money

Zimbabweans comment on new currency

The cavalier and unlawful manner in which the government has sought to introduce a new currency is profoundly shocking. Government clearly is panicking about the total collapse of the Zimbabwean currency and has resorted to extreme measures in its desperation to address the situation. It is also noteworthy that the Minister of Finance does not appear to be taking a leading role in these measures. None of this will induce any sense of confidence in both domestic and international markets about these new measures. Aside from anything else what on earth was government thinking introducing a new currency named “Zig”? David Coltart

 

