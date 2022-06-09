Fastjet has introduced a second flight between Johannesburg and Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe’s tourism capital as it continues to spread its wings in the country and region post-Covid 19.

The pandemic had grounded airlines and everything else locally and globally.

Fastjet says it is happy to introduce these flights as the tourism industry starts picking up once again.

Fastjet is an African low cost airline based in Zimbabwe at Robert Gabriel Mugabe Airport (HRE), Harare and flies to a small number of destinations throughout Zimbabwe and to Johannesburg, South Africa.

Fastjet was split into three different subsidiaries, Fastjet Tanzania, Fastjet Mozambique and Fastjet Zimbabwe. Originally, the airline flew to several destinations across these three countries. However, in 2018, Fastjet ceased operations with Fastjet Tanzania and in 2019, ceased operations in Fastjet Mozambique. This has left Fastjet Zimbabwe as the remaining airline.

The airline launched in 2012 with the aim to become the first low-cost, pan-African airline. Fastjet was initially based in Tanzania and used Julius Nyerere International Airport (DAR), Dar es Salaam as its hub airport. The airline flew its inaugural flight between Dar es Salaam and Kilimanjaro in 2012. However, when the airline suspended all of its Tanzanian flights in 2018, it moved its major base to Robert Gabriel Mugabe Airport in Harare.

Zwnews