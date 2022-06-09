The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested High Court Sheriff Macduff Madega on allegations of fraudulently attaching and selling a property bonded at CBZ bank.

Madega is the same Sheriff who was accused of delaying with Citizens Coalition for Change CCC president Nelson Chamisa’s 2018 ConCourt papers.

Chamisa challenged President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s electoral victory, however he lost the case.

Meanwhile, investigations against the Sheriff in relation to other property fraud continues.

Zwnews