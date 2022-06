The water level at Umzingwane, one of the Bulawayo city’s supply dams, is critically low and the dam is scheduled for de-commissioning this month.

Apparently, Bulawayo City Council says due to deteriorating water supplies, a 24-hour water shedding programme will be introduced on 13 June.

The local authority is also planning a 48 hour water shedding owing to the same problem.

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe’s second capital has been facing water challenges for years.

