A number of miners “were injured ” at Zimplats mine in Mhondoro-Ngezi after the entrance to Ngwarati Portal 1 at ZimPlats collapsed. A source at the site said one person has been reported dead so far.
Sources are reporting that “some miners are trapped inside though a number of them have been rescued.” No figures have been made public.
A person working at the site who refused to have his name published said “it could be a landslide as Ngezi has been receiving too much rains lately.”
Highwall collapses at Zimplats’ Ngwarati mine killing one person and injuring an unknown number of workers. Zimplats spokesperson Busi Chindove says will issue a statement regarding the incident