A number of miners “were injured ” at Zimplats mine in Mhondoro-Ngezi after the entrance to Ngwarati Portal 1 at ZimPlats collapsed. A source at the site said one person has been reported dead so far.

Sources are reporting that “some miners are trapped inside though a number of them have been rescued.” No figures have been made public.

A person working at the site who refused to have his name published said “it could be a landslide as Ngezi has been receiving too much rains lately.”