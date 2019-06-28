“Family of girl raped & impregnated by Magaya goes into hiding”

Reaction to Magaya latest scandals involving a 17-year-old girl.. posted by Patson Dzamara:
1,So, Magaya manipulated a desperate family in 2013, ‘adopted’ their two daughters, impregnated one of them, lied to her parents that the boyfriend had fled to SA & even asked his wife to give the girl money for preparation. The girl later got married & opened up to hubby. Evil
2,I have made contact with the parents of the lady who was sexually abused by Magaya. It is disturbing to learn that Magaya has unleashed people to harass their family & they have gone into hiding. We can’t keep silent Zimbabweans. This madness must be stopped. RT for awareness.
3,Makandiwa leads a big congregation just like Magaya but I’ve never heard any allegation of sexual abuse against him? This should be the 4th time for Magaya. There is a big issue here…and Magaya must be thoroughly investigated. He must not be allowed to continue abusing women.
4,We will be marching to Magaya’s church soon. We can’t & won’t allow this nonsense to continue. Who is with me?
#MagayaMustFall
