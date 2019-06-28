Afcon 2019: Zimbabwe vs Congo match is on..Warriors agree to play

AFCON 2019: Zimbabwe Warriors will fulfil their Sunday swim or sink encounter against the DR Congo after threatening to return home over a pay dispute with Zifa, the disgraced football body has revealed.
Confirming the way forward, head of delegation Farai Jere said:
I can confirm that we held a meeting with the players over allowances which the boys are owed. However $5 000 will be wired today which will take the total amount paid to the players to slightly under $20 000.
I want to assure the nation that we are going to play our final group game on Sunday and are looking forward to a positive resul
Facebook Comments