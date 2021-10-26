Police in Mutawatawa working with members of the public have managed to arrest two of the several armed robbery suspects, Chikomborero Gono (28) and Luckson Tsingano (32) who were masquerading as police officers.

The suspects robbed Tinotenda Karumazondo (21) employed at a local gold milling company of USD15 000, 49g gold and a cellphone before kidnapping him, tying him with shoelaces and spraying him with an unknown substance that made him went unconscious.

A member of the public sustained a gunshot injury on the palm during the exercise.

The two suspects are assisting the police with investigations whilst the other suspects are at large.

Zwnews