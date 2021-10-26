Zanu PF member Sybeth Musengezi, who has filed a lawsuit challenging President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s 2017 ascendancy as party leader, says he is receiving death threats.

“They have been sending threats and some have been calling threatening, but I don’t see why anyone would want to harm me because this is just a court application.

“If they have anything against it, they should just file their opposing papers instead of calling and harassing me,” he said.

Musengezi also dismissed presidential spokesperson George Charamba’s remarks that he is not a Zanu PF member.

“I joined Zanu PF at a very tender age and I’m still in the party,” he told VOA. He said some “overzealous” Zanu PF elements have been threatening him.

“In any society there are some overzealous people. Some of the comrades have been trying to please their masters…”

Meanwhile, some critics say they is serious trouble in Mnangagwa’s house.

They Musengezi is not alone in all this, but is a member or face of a faction that is not happy with Mnangagwa’s way of doing things.

For some time, it has been rumoured that Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is also eyeing Mnangagwa’s post.

Political analyst Alex Magaisa recently said Chiwenga could not put his head on the block disposing late former President Robert Mugabe only to over to Mnangagwa on silver platter.

Magaisa said it is clear Chiwenga wants the power too.

Both Chiwenga and Mnangagwa have denied that they have bad blood between them.

