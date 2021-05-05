The Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development has released the results for the March 2021 Higher Education Examinations Council (HEXCO).

In a public notice just issued, the Ministry says candidates can access their results from their respective regions.

“Wishes to announce that HEXCO Industrial and Trade Testing Theory results for the March 2021 Examination Session have been released.

“Candidates can access their results from their respective regions,” said the Ministry.

-Zwnews

See statement below: