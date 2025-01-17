Popular politician and former Citizens Coalition for Change president Nelson Chamisa says extending President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s term is the extension of the people’s suffering.

Chamisa believes the plot to extend Mnangagwa’s term of office should be stopped.

He writes:

STOP THIS NONSENSE!!

You want to extend pain and suffering. You want to extend extreme and deadening poverty.

You want to extend unemployment.

You want to extend hunger and lack.

You want power outages, electricity shortages and water shortages.

You want to extend this currency crisis and cash shortages. You want to extend high taxes and skyrocketing prices.

You want to extend oppression.

You want to extend fear, hate and intimidation.

You want to extend terror and violence.

You want to extend conflict.

You want to extend the nation’s isolation.

You want to extend looting and corruption.

You want to extend bribery and chicanery.

You want to extend the dying hospitals and the dying in hospitals.

You want to extend the chaos in education.

You want to extend the suffering of teachers under squalid conditions.

You want to extend the suffering of workers and civil servants.

You want to extend the suffering of pensioners. You want to extend the closing down of businesses.

You want to extend the capital flight and brain drain. You can’t!

You stole the people’s mandate, hopes and votes. And you want to extend that theft. You can’t extend theft. It can’t. Stop it!! #ItCan’t.

Zwnews