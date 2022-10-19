Hordes of Zimbabwe’s teachers Wednesday congregated at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) for the controversy-ridden three-day Teachers for Economic Development (Teachers for ED) indaba.

Chants for ED Pfee could be heard as the teachers, who were reportedly commandeered and frog-marched to attend the indaba welcomed the Zimbabwe President to the auditorium.

The Teachers for ED is a shadowy union reported to be championing President Mnangagwa’s re-election bid ahead of the watershed elections to be held next year.

After he controversially beat Nelson Chamisa (then with the MDC-Alliance) in the disputed 2018 elections, Mnangagwa is expected to face an equally volatile electoral contest against Chamisa, who is now with the newly formed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party.

