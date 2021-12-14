Arrivals from Angola, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia, South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland) and Lesotho will no longer be subject to hotel quarantine restrictions from 4am on Wednesday (December 15).
The UK Government has removed all 11 countries from the travel red list.
They will now come into line with arrivals from other countries, requiring all fully jabbed passengers to have negative pre-departure tests and to take a PCR swab on or before day two of their entry to the UK. They will have to self-isolate at home until they test negative.
All unvaccinated travellers will still be required to take a pre-departure test and then self isolate for 10 days at home, as well as taking day two and day eight PCR tests.
While no countries will be subject to hotel quarantine from tomorrow, ministers will not abandon the concept of a red list due to concerns it could be needed in the face of any future variants.
Previously, arrivals from 11 African countries had to stay in a quarantine hotel for 10 days, at a cost of up to £2,285, including two Covid tests. The rate for one additional adult, or a child aged 12 or over, is £1,430; while children aged between 5–11 are £325 each. Those in financial hardship have been able to avoid the large fee.
Red list countries
On Thursday 25 November, the government announced that nearly a month after all countries were removed from the red list, six new countries would be added to the red list: South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini and Zimbabwe. The rules came into effect from 12pm on Friday 26 November, and anyone arriving into the UK from these countries after this point must quarantine at home. A further four countries – Angola, Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia – were also added to the red list at 4am on Sunday 28 November, and on Saturday 5 December it was announced that Nigeria would also be added from 4am from Monday 6 December.
