Arrivals from Angola, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia, South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland) and Lesotho will no longer be subject to hotel quarantine restrictions from 4am on Wednesday (December 15).

The UK Government has removed all 11 countries from the travel red list.

Arrivals from Angola, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia, South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland) and Lesotho will no longer be subject to hotel quarantine restrictions from 4am on Wednesday (December 15).

They will now come into line with arrivals from other countries, requiring all fully jabbed passengers to have negative pre-departure tests and to take a PCR swab on or before day two of their entry to the UK. They will have to self-isolate at home until they test negative.

All unvaccinated travellers will still be required to take a pre-departure test and then self isolate for 10 days at home, as well as taking day two and day eight PCR tests.

While no countries will be subject to hotel quarantine from tomorrow, ministers will not abandon the concept of a red list due to concerns it could be needed in the face of any future variants.