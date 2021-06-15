Former Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) board chairperson Stanley Kazhanje is now set to serve a 3-year-prison term after the High Court found him guilty.

On appeal, the court found indisputable evidence proving that he concealed his prior involvement in the Gwanda Solar Project.

The Gwanda Solar Project involves Wicknell Chivhayo.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old Gutu man, who made headlines for wearing a costume that made him look like a ghost before going on to rob people has been sentenced to 3 in prison.

Norman Chagwiza of Mutsambiwa village under Chief Gutu, robbed people dressed in a white and black skeleton costume this made him look like a ghost.

Chagwiza was last week jailed by Gutu Magistrate Madhlenkosi Ndlovu after pleading guilty.

-Zwnews