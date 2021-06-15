Middleweight champion Charles Manyuchi could be stripped of his World Boxing Federation world title if he fails to defend it in Masvingo in July.

Manyuchi is set to defend the belt on July 3, against Uganda’s Mahommed Sebyala.

Meanwhile, with all sporting activities having been suspended by the government following a surge in Covid-19 cases, the fight is likely not going to take place.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga who is also the Minister of Health banned gatherings and sporting activities in a measure to stop the spread of Covid 19.

Some of the activities that have been banned include musical shows, with gatherings on funerals only restricted to 30 people only.

The Herald reports that the Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board have pleaded with the Government to allow the WBF world champion to defend his title.

