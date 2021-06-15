Beverly ‘Bev’ Sibanda’s marriage with her husband, Chambuka Mufudzi has crumbled after 13 months.

She got married in May last year before holding a court wedding.

Recently Bev posted insinuating that it might be over between her and husband.

“Hero basa iwe ndiwe wekuhu*a ikoko ini ndini wekuchengeta chiw*ti chang

H-Metro contacted Bev who confirmed that it was over between her and Mufudzi:

“I am troubled, many people called me prostitute, but if I am like that let him come and present all the details. “He would always accuse me and complain of me cheating and two months after our wedding, he was already giving me trouble. “He is abusing me; he always suspects me of cheating and he makes me cry whilst he is that far. “I always cry and he can just block me from nowhere even during times of happiness. “I found out there were 50 women in his phone, I will post more of them on Facebook. “He is the one cheating and for two months, he has not been sending money, even rent or anything. “He told me that I will suffer and worse the entertainment industry is closed,” she said. “He installed Wifi at my place so that he calls because he thinks I am staying with someone and he always says he is being told that I am cheating. “I was quiet, he said I will beg him since he is the one working. “He normally blocks me and tells bad things to my friend, telling her that he wants a divorce. He insults me saying I don’t love his mother and his children. “He sends money to other women and each time he wants to send me money, he finds a story against me. “Last week but one when he unblocked me, I told him kuti uda ndirarame nei, I have children here. “I am not going to work, I told him that I got a job in Dubai, I am still looking for a job, and I asked him if I can get a job, he did not respond.

“Last week he only sent US$130 and I paid for kids’ transport, I paid all the debts, and I was left with nothing. “He is the one who has been looking after my 12-year-old child,” said Bev. “He was called by the agents at the flat since he signed the lease and I told him that I was given three months’ notice, and he promised to pay. “I even scarified to do a show on Thursday and after he saw my phone has one tick. “Each time, he sees one tick, he calls directly or calls my friend. “After I performed, my friend called saying that he wanted to send some money. “He then sent US$250 and the next day I went to collect the money but yaisatoreka, I was then told that he had used his child’s name. “People had always called me a prostitute, that’s why I posted my previous post, kuti awone kuti ndotonyengwa. “He lied to me that he has two children yet he has five children with different women. “He also lied to me prior to the wedding and from the very day, his mother did not love me and she said a lot of things against me. “I cried after he told me what she had said, I then scratched her from my life, but he insisted we should be understanding each other. “He would send money but I am being abused, he always says bad things against me, saying ndakamushandisira mushonga to other women.”

The 28-year old said, she is victimised because of her trade.

“People always say ndinohura, ndinoputsa dzimba dzevanhu but handina imba yemunhu yandakacheater. “He loves women, and all the papers are sorted but he doesn’t want me to go to UK. “All the money he sends is for something, because ndosara ndisina mari. “People ridiculed me, that I am prostitute, but performing mubhawa does it mean, ndiri hur*. “That’s why I posted that statement, and he was affected, he begged me to drop the post.”

Bev’s last post read: “Munhu anokuwana uchizvihurira okuroora, otanga kukuhurira zvakasimba obva otokanganwa kuti une chipo chawakagarira #kwinofsplits”

state media