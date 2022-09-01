Former Zanu PF youth leader, Jim Kunaka, has criticised main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader, Nelson Chamisa, for taking back seat while Members of Parliament, Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole rot in remand prison.

Kunaka says power struggles within the main opposition party was punishing Sikhala.

He challenged CCC to up the game in demanding the release of the CCC activists.

“I am worried, love me or hate me l do not care. Guys from CCC you have betrayed Job Sikhala and Honourable Sithole and the 16 (CCC activists),” said Kunaka.

“You command half of a million supporters in Harare. Why are you not doing more to put the government on a tight corner to release these comrades from prison?

“We know the dynamics of power in CCC. There is someone who is thinking power may be taken away from them. When we are in these kinds of situations, let us forget about power. It is useless sacrificing one of your own.”

Meanwhile, ‘Friends of Job Sikhala Solidarity Trust’ comprising of Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume, Sybeth Musengezi and Godfrey Tsenengamu have been demanding Sikhala’s unconditional release.

Apparently, Kunaka challenged CCC MPs to put more pressure on government through Parliament and push for Sikhala’s release.

He accused Home Affairs Minister, Kazembe Kazembe of interfering in the case.

“All MPs in Parliament are quiet, going there and drinking tea everyday, enjoying without tasking Minister of Home Affairs to stop interfering with the judiciary.

“You can blame judges, but to me I do not because they are being controlled,” said Kunaka.

Apparently former cabinet minister Walter Mzembi recently made claims that the country’s judges are not willing to handle Sikhala’s matter for they fear dismissal if they rule against the state.

He said the issue is a hot potato.

