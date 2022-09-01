The President of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi is expected to officially open the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show on Friday 2nd September 2022.

This is the 112th Edition of Zimbabwe’s premier exhibition and the official opening is taking place at the Harare Agricultural Show grounds.

Some of the major events of this year’s edition included the annual National Agribusiness Conference on 31st August 2022 and a Mining and Agriculture Breakfast Interface on 1 September 2022.

This year’s theme is “Unique business opportunities, accessibility, and abundance”.

And ZAS brings together more than 400 exhibitors from various economic sectors and industries with an interest in agriculture.

Zwnews