Fugitive former Zanu PF Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has expressed his worries for failing to stop then Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa from succeeding deposed late despot and long-ruling former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe in the dramatic political events of November 2017.

Moyo, a key member of the vanquished G40 cabal which was opposed to the pro-Mnangagwa Team Lacoste camp in the ruling party’s vicious fights to succeed Mugabe, however said he remained confident that ways will be found ‘to correct this’.

His message comes as Zimbabwe on Saturday celebrated 40 years of independence from the British settler regime.

“We join compatriots to commemorate Zim’s 40th Independence Anniversary. We regret failing to stop Mnangagwa’s illegal takeover of ZANU PF & govt. We are confident ways will be found to correct this. Meanwhile let’s fight,” Moyo said.

A rabid critic of Mnangagwa during the final years of Mugabe’s reign, Moyo was among dozens of former ministers who flee from Zimbabwe after Mnangagwa ascended to the presidency. Other prominent figures who left the southern African nation in a huff include ex-Youth and Indigenization minister Saviour Kasukuwere and Mugabe’s nephew Patrick Zhuwao.

Zwnews