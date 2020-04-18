After a historic performance at the Zimbabwe Grounds following the southern African country’s attainment of independence on April 18, 1980, legendary reggae crooner Bob Marley and his ensemble left Zimbabwe a disappointed lot, it has emerged.

In his book, The Untold Story, Marley narrates that they were badly treated by officials from the ruling ZANU regime. The Robert Mugabe regime treated the celebrated late reggae icon and his band members as small time backyard artists and Edgar Tekere reportedly tried to bully them into holding more concerts around the country.



It is further alleged that the new Zimbabwean government had not arranged accomodation for the visiting Jamaican artist who had to hire a plane from London for a whopping £100 000 to transport the ensemble’s musical gear.

In the emotional narration, it is also said there was no transport organised for the decorated singer and his crew, The Wailers, and they had to travel to and from the Zimbabwe Grounds in the back of a truck.

After the over-subscribed gig which was characterized by pomp and funfare, there was no transport to take Marley and his band to Job Kadengu’s house where they initially stayed until they forked out their own money to check into a local hotel.

His spokesperson was also accused of promoting Marley’s image as if he was bigger than then Prime Minister Mugabe. Badly treated, Bob Marley and the Wailers had to leave Zimbabwe in a huff after ZANU tried force them into playing at a political rally in Bulawayo.

