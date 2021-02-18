Since yesterday i was waiting n hoping for people to say this is fake news… i still can’t accept this and i also cant believe this is GOODBYE.

We’ve been through thick and thin and we had our differences bt we never cared bout being Perfect for each other.. we never cared who what when why.. it was love over everything and everyone. Ups and Downs bt we kept going up still. Yes we sometimes fought bt still be able to hold hands in front of those who believed in us and we were inseparable for 5 good years of our marriage that feels like my whole life bt you’ll never know God’s plans.

Separation is only a distance to us bt our souls n memories are always gonna be together.

Hazvibvumike and i’ll never accept you gone. Music was your soul and will live forever in the ears of this generation and the next and the next.

One day i’ll tell the world how we met till today ndozadza book Soul Musaka. Right now my head is full of confusion.. you were not jus passing through.. gone too soon bt with the music and love you created you’ll live forever Legend and i can’t believe am saying this not only as someone who you shared a heart with bt also as my Mentor, Icon and as also a Zimdancehall Artist…. Rest In Power My KING. Forever loved SOUL MUZAVAZI MUSAKA