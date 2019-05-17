Ex-Zim Warriors star Ronald Gidiza Sibanda broke, homeless..kicked out of house by girlfriend

BULAWAYO: Former Warriors, Zimbabwe Saints and Dynamos star midfielder, Ronald ”Gidiza” Sibanda is reportedly broke and homeless after he was allegedly evicted by his live-in girlfriend, who sensationally accused him of threatening suicide to stop her from dumping him.

The angry lover identified by court papers as Lovie Nkosilathi Dube who works at Mpilo Central Hospital claimed that she was fed up of the ex-footballer who was using suicidal threats as a manipulation tool.

The matter only came to light at the Bulawayo Civil Court after Dube approached the court seeking an interim order to bar Gidiza from abusing her and to have him evicted from her residence.

” I am applying for an interim protection order against my live-in boyfriend Ronald Sibanda, a commentator. He is physically abusing me and has on several occasions hit me and threatened me with a knife. He is also verbally abusing me and destroys property. He has suicidal ideas and has tried to hang himself a number of times and he once took the detergent in a bid to try and kill himself. I now fear for my life as he is refusing to leave my home to an extent that on 25 April this year I had to go and sleep at a neighbour’s house,” said Dube.

The B-Metro reports that presiding magistrate Franklin Mkwanazi granted the order In a bid to provide immediate protection to Dube, which compelled Sibanda not to verbally assault or threaten his girlfriend.

The ex-footballer was also ordered by the magistrate to vacate his girlfriend’s premises on or before 26 April. After the temporary ruling, the magistrate ordered the couple to come back on May 10.

The estranged couple allegedly failed to come to court to have the interim protection order granted and put into final order.

Rachael Mukanga then removed the matter from the roll.

