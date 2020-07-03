Former Zimbabwe Warriors defender Costa Nhamoinesu will be playing in the UEFA Europa League next season after his Czech Republic side Sparta Prague beat FC Slovan Liberec 2-1 in that country’s major knockout competition on Wednesday.

Although Nhamoinesu was an unused substitute in Sparta Prague’s MOL Cup final triumph, the dreadlocked former national team defender expressed elation, saying it was his dream to win as many trophies as he could.

Nhamoinesu has won four trophies with the Czech giants since joining them in 2013.

The 30-year-old described Wednesday’s win as an ‘amazing feeling’.

“It’s an amazing feeling, in football usually in the end, what counts is trophies and medals. I have won four trophies now including an amazing journey in the UEFA Europa League,” Nhamoinesu said.

It is the second time for the 30-year-old to win the Czech Cup following another triumph in 2014 and has the championship and the Super Cup in his cabinet.

Nhamoinesu likened Sparta to Czech’s version of Zimbabwean giants, Dynamos.

“Sparta is specifically a demanding team, maybe something like Dynamos back at home, super results are always expected and it’s something you always want to deliver, those results for the fans and all stakeholders,” said the towering defender.

Although he is not new to the Europa, Nhamoinesu said it was always a great feeling to play in such highly rated football tournaments.

“For me thats one of the reasons of playing football, reaching those higher levels and performing in those high quality tournaments. At that stage, football becomes different, the quality gets higher and you get to learn and improve more,” said the Zimbabwean.

state media