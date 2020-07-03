MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa is this Sunday expected to hold his first e-rally which is expected to be streamed live on all the of the party’s social networking platforms.

The rally is expected to kick-off at 14:00 hours.

The e-rally is being held in line with the current Covid19 lockdown regulations prohibiting the congregation of groups exceeding 50 people.

Themed ‘Fight for better livelihoods’, the rally is expected to address the nation on the way forward amid worsening economic conditions which have continued to erode the meagre earnings of most Zimbabweans who are paid in the literally impotent local currency.

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa is under pressure to address the economic problems bedevilling the southern African nation, amid restlessness within the civil sector.

more details to follow…

