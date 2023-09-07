Following protracted efforts to get me detained for no crime other than speaking out against a SHAM election, I have summarily left the country.

I will continue to do my work & fight for change from my new station until the Zimbabwean crisis has been resolved which is not long, trust me.

Once again, I wish to reiterate that I have no pending cases with the Police. I was cleared of all the flimsy charges previously placed against me. My resolve to fight for change runs deeper than they can imagine.

Let us remain peaceful, vigilant & focused on ensuring that Zimbabwe holds a fresh, free & election.

Revolutionary love to all of you my friends.

May God forever bless & protect you & your families until President @nelsonchamisa takes his rightful throne #FreshElectionsZW