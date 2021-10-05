The Constitutional Court (Con Court) has dismissed appeal by Movement for Democratic Change- Alliance (MDC Alliance)’s Gift Konjana.

Konjana was seeking to be declared winner of Chegutu West parliamentary seat after the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission wrongly announced Zanu PF’s Dexter Nduna as duly elected when he had fewer votes.

This stemmed from the 2018 general election, in which Konjana beat Nduna, but ZEC erroneously announced Nduna as the winner.

Since then, Konjana has been fighting the outcome in the courts of law.

Meanwhile, more details on the case are to be made available when they becomes available.

Zwnews