Wedza triple homicide suspect Jaison Muvhevi is now in custody, various news outlets are reporting citing police sources. He was captured at Changadzi, Chipinge, while attempting to cross into Mozambique. He allegedly killed a self-styled prophet, a barber and Wedza police boss.

Reports have emerged that the killer who shot dead three people on Friday has been arrested in Changadzi while trying to cross into Mozambique.

Police sources told H-Metro he was nabbed as he tried to flee into the neighbouring country.

Police national spokesperson Ass Comm Paul Nyathi said he was yet to be briefed on the developments.

Ex CID cop guns down prophet, police boss and another person..what happened

HWEDZA Police are pursuing a former CID officer J Muvhevhi driving a Toyota Allion Reg AFW 7641 who allegedly fatally shot 3 people dead and critically injured a 4th. He is said to have gone to a religious shrine where he was given an adverse prophecy and went berserk.

A FORMER CID police officer is on the run after he ran amok yesterday, shooting and killing three people including the Officer-in-Charge of Wedza Police Station and an apostolic sect prophet, under unclear circumstances.

Rogue ex CID cop Jaison Muvhevhi

Another policeman is battling for life in hospital after he was seriously injured during the shooting which occurred at around 2.30pm in Wedza.

Sources told The Herald last night that the suspect is Jaison Muvhevhi, a former Criminal Investigations Department officer, who is armed with an FN rifle and is considered dangerous.

Driving a white Toyota Allion, Muvhevhi arrived at the apostolic sect shrine at 2.30pm where members had congregated for their Friday prayers, and immediately pulled out a firearm and shot at one of the sect’s leaders from point blank range.

He then attacked policemen who had heeded a distress call.

The lone gunman then shot and killed the Wedza Police Station Officer-in-Charge and seriously injured another police officer.

A lifeless body of one of the three people shot and killed by Muvhevhi.

From there, as if possessed by some evil spirit, Muvhevhi drove his vehicle to Mukamba Business Centre where he shot and killed another person, before speeding off.

There were indications that the suspect had a grudge with many people in the village after they blocked him from setting up a gold mining business, arguing that his project would take up a large area of livestock pastures.