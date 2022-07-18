Former Chipangano terror group leader Jim Kunaka has launched a new political outfit, dubbed Original Zanu PF, which he said is aimed at rescuing the ruling party from the “clueless” actions of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Lacoste faction.

However, Zanu PF director of information Tafadzwa Mugwadi has lashed out angrily at former party member Kunaka, dismissing him as “the Chipangano violent hooligan”.

He took a swipe at Kunaka and Godfrey Tsenengamu for highlighting the unfolding factional intrigue between the embattled President Mnangagwa and his ambitious deputy Constantino Chiwenga.

Tsenengamu, leader of the opposition Front for Economic Emancipation of Zimbabwe, is escalating his campaign against Mnangagwa, saying he must step down and pave the way for Chiwenga to rule, in line with a so-called post-coup agreement to serve only one term at the helm.

However, Chiwenga while

addressing delegates at the Zanu-PF’s 17th Annual National People’s Conference in Esigodini, Mat South recently, he said President Mnangagwa was obliged to serve his two full terms in terms of the constitution.

“I want this to be heard here and afar that from now until 2023 when next elections fall due that you (President Mnangagwa) are our one and only Presidential candidate in that plebiscite. Our national constitution allows you two full terms and you shall have them,” said Chiwenga.

Apparently, Zanu PF is accusing Tsenengamu of being exiled former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere’s puppet.

Tsenengamu recently pointed out that he would love to see Kasukuwere back in the country and work with Citizens Coalition for Change president Nelson Chamisa.

Zwnews