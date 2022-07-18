OUTSPOKEN rapper Stunner (born Desmond Chideme), has poured cold water on recent social media reports insinuating that he has found new love after he was acquitted for allegedly bashing his estranged wife, Dyonne Tafirenyika.

Reacting to pictures of a young lady alleged to be his new girlfriend, Stunner insisted that he was still single.

Writing on their Instagram page on Friday, ZimCelebs said:

“Since Mdara Dziva has been found innocent, we would like to introduce you all to the New Mai Dziva .. Sis Is Hot, Hotter, Hottest. This is an upgrade”.

Barely 24 hours after ZimCelebs broke the news of Stunner’s alleged lover, the Team Hombe hitmaker reacted through a Facebook post in which he implored on journalists to confirm issues with him first.

Captioning the picture, Stunner wrote:

“Dear blogger , hazvina kuipa kubvunza musati mataura zvisizvo.”

Stunner said he’s single and is going to be for a long time.

“Once again social media has decided to give me a girlfriend. Veduwe, I’m still single and will be for a long time.”

Zwnews