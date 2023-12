Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Member of Parliament for Mabvuku/ Tafara Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi has been released on free bail after being charged with assault.

Kufahakutizwi was recalled by Sengezo Tshabangu and then barred by a court from last weekend’s by-elections.

CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi confirmed Kufahakutizwi’s arrest earlier on:

“Alert: Hon @KufaMunya of Mabvuku-Tafara constituency is currently held at Harare Central Police and will soon be taken to Rotten Row Magistrates Court on trumped up charges of assault and malicious damage to property.”

Zwnews