Messages of condolences have continued to pour in for multi-award winning South African musician Zahara real name Bulelwa Mkutukana and Zimbabweans have joined their neighbours in mourning.

One such Zimbabwean to express pain is former Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) presenter Eric Knight who said:

“I can’t hold back my pain by the death of my friend and musician Bulelwa Mkutukana aka Zahara. Only yesterday I played Loliwe on my show Hakuna Matata on Radio 54.”

Renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono had this to say:

“I am saddened to hear that South African music superstar Zahara has died.

“She touched so many hearts with her beautiful music and sung about issues that we all could relate to.

“Condolences to her family and friends. May her soul Rest in Peace.”

Noah Chitukuta said: “A rare gem…one of Africa’s finest.”

Jeftar Makura chipped in: “My condolences indeed may the departed soul rest in eternal peace.”

Zahara died yesterday due to liver complications having been admitted in hospital two weeks ago.

Zwnews