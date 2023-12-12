Photo credit: The Mirror

Rafamoyo Primary School in Gutu East reportedly destroyed by heavy rains and winds yesterday, reports The Mirror.

Meanwhile, the publication could not get the millimeters received in the area, as the whole of Gutu District from Agritex to schools don’t have rain gauges.

Apparently, the Meteorological Services Department of Zimbabwe (MSDZ) says heavy rains are expected to hit some parts of the country on Tuesday.

In a weather report and forecast released this evening, MSDZ said thundershowers were observed in most provinces of the country, except for Mashonaland Central and Mashonaland East this Monday.

The department pointed out that the southern half of the country witnessed heavier rainfall, with Gweru receiving 76mm, Buffalo Range 32mm, Mutare Fire Station 31mm, Chisengu Met Office 26mm, Zvishavane 23mm, and Bulawayo 21mm.

For Tuesday, light thundershowers are expected in Matabeleland provinces, Bulawayo Metropolitan, Midlands, Mashonaland West, and some parts of Mashonaland Central.

Heavier rainfall is anticipated in Mashonaland East, Manicaland, and Masvingo provinces.

MSDZ also warned that it is important to note that high temperatures can lead to dehydration and related illnesses while fluctuating temperatures between night and day can cause health issues such as colds, influenza, fever, and asthma.

It has been noted that lightning strikes remain a danger to humans, livestock, and infrastructure.

Zwnews