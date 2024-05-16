American based Zimbabwean actor Tongayi Chirisa will feature in the upcoming Assassin’s Creed.

Shadows game where he voices the character Yasuke! He took to his instagram and said:

“This has been a loooong time coming!! So glad I get to finally share/reveal that I’ll be voicing YASUKE, the powerful African samurai of historical legend in Assassin’s Creed Shadows! Like what!?!??”

Keep Flying the Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 high!

Chirisa played the part of “Detective Trevor Davies” in the popular Zimbabwean television series Studio 263.

He also appeared in numerous feature films, the most well known being Tanyaradzwa in 2004, for which he won the Best Actor for Film and Television Award.

He has also featured in music videos and is a singer and also starred in a serial radio drama Mopani Junction that was taken off air at the height of political turmoil in Zimbabwe.

He recently played the lead in the comedy feature film Mr Bones 2: Back from the Past.

He made a dramatic appearance in the mini-series Rough directed by British director, Andy Wilson, appeared in an international feature film Skin, directed by Anthony Fabian and co-starring Sam Neill, and played a lead in a local drama series Redemption for SABC 1.

Zwnews