President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa says his wish is for Zimbabwe to have good medical facilities just like what South Africa has which saved his life when he was poisoned.

“In August 2017 l had a slight incident of poisoning and was airlifted to Gweru then eventually l was in South Africa.

“I then made a decision that similar medical facilities in South Africa should be in Zimbabwe as well,” he says.

Speaking during the official opening of the Midlands State University National Pathology Research and Diagnostic Centre Mnangagwa said he saw the need and instructed the MSU to make the state of art medical facility.

He also pointed out that the government must create an economic environment were business must thrive adding that this is why l say Zimbabwe is open for business.

Zwnews