The European Union Election Observer Mission led by Chief Observer, Maria Arena MEP, presented its final report on Zambia’s 2021 Elections to President Hakainde Hichilema.

She lauded the country for the peaceful election and commendable transition of power.

She said Zambia and European Union are partners in enhancing democracy in the country.

Zambia held its general elections in August last year, in which the then main opposition party United Party for National Development (UPND) won.

UPND leader Hichilema defeated the then incumbent, Edgar Lungu by a wide margin.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe is holding its own elections in 2023.

Zwnews