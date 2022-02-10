The United Nations’ top court, the International Court of Justice, has ruled that Uganda must pay US$325 million in reparations to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for its role in conflicts in the Congo’s resource-rich Ituri province.

The DRC was demanding US$11 billion in reparations for the brutal 1998-2003 war – which at some point drew in Uganda, Rwanda and even Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, it is believed that some very senior government officials in Zimbabwe looted minerals from DRC during the war.

According to some media reports, one such suspected beneficiary is President Emmerson Mnangagwa himself.

Newshawks/ Zwnews