The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a murder case in which the body of a woman (45) was found lying half naked with pants dropped to knee level and an axe embedded on the left side of the head at Grasslands Farm, Marondera on 08/02/22.

Meanwhile, in a related matter, ZRP is also investigating circumstances surrounding the death of a 54 year old woman whose body was found lying on an anthill in a bush on 07/02/22 in Goromonzi.

The woman was reported missing on 31/01/22 after she allegedly left home and went to Ruwa where she intended to collect money from Mukuru and did not come back.

The police say the body has since been referred to Parirenyatwa hospital for post-mortem.

Zwnews