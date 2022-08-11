Head of Delegation of the European Union to Zimbabwe, Timo Olkkonen, has paid a courtesy call on the Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda to bid him farewell.

This follows his appointment as the new EU Head of Delegation in South Sudan.

“Good and substantive farewell visit to Speaker Jacob Mudenda to thank him for the cooperation over past years.

“We exchanged notes and views on ⁦EU

support to ⁦Parliament of Zimbabwe⁩ and topical issues such as the PVO bill and electoral reforms.

Meanwhile, Jobst Von Kirchmann has been nominated as the new EU Delegation to Zimbabwe.

