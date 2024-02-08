EU extended arms embargo on Zimbabwe into a 13th year

This week the European Union (EU) renewed sanctions on Zimbabwe Defence Industries, a government arms manufacturer and procurement company.
This means the EU has extended an arms embargo introduced in 2011 on the Zimbabwean government for a further year.
The EU said it was extending the targeted sanctions “in view of the situation in Zimbabwe” amid concerns the state could use arms for civilian repression.
“The EU will continue to closely follow developments in Zimbabwe, with particular attention to the human rights situation and recalls its readiness to adapt the whole range of its policies accordingly,” it said.
In 2022, the EU removed Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, former first lady Grace Mugabe, and Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander General Valerio Sibanda from its targeted persons list.
Currently, there are no targeted individuals on the list.
The arms embargo by the EU was enacted on 15 February 2011, when the EU Council adopted Decision 2011/101/CFSP.

